New warehouse space at Reynaers Birmingham HQ boosts capacity

Leading aluminium systems company Reynaers has benefited from a brand new warehouse facility at its new premises in Birmingham.

More than £6 million has been invested by Reynaers into the new HQ in Hollymoor Way, Northfield, thanks to ongoing success in the UK market.

Hugh Moss, Head of Marketing at Reynaers, said: “The new warehouse has meant that our stock holding capacity has increased by almost 150%. This has allowed us to stock a more comprehensive range of systems and colours, reducing lead times to customers and increased our offerings in terms of stock.”

A dedicated showroom featuring Reynaers’ commercial, trade and high-end domestic products is now being built, as well as a brand new Training Centre and new installation rig designed for development, training and testing.

Further reinforcing its presense in the trade sector, Reynaers also exhibited its products for the first time at last month’s FiT Show. Visit Reynaers’ website to see the stand’s highlights and an interview with Reynaers’ Managing Director Justin Hunter. Contact 0121 421 1999, email: reynaersltd@reynaers.com, or see the website: www.reynaers.co.uk to visit the new HQ.