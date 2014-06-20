Remmers Sets Sail at Red Wharf Bay

Red Wharf Bay Sailing & Watersports Club is set in an area of outstanding beauty at Traeth Bychan on the Isle of Anglesey, North Wales. The member’s clubhouse has been sited here for over 50 years due to its suitable sailing waters.

The members of the committee decided that the exterior of the building was looking a little tired and a refresh was needed before the new season started at Easter. Remmers

Compact Opaque PU topcoat was selected for the job due to its performance characteristics and suitability to coastal locations.

Over two weekends of good weather, the clubhouse was transformed and the new colour gave the clubhouse the refreshed look it deserved