SARACEN COMPLETES ITS FIRST LUXURY RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Saracen Interiors has completed work on the refurbishment of a luxury, five-bedroom, £2 million property in Guildford, Surrey – marking the leading workplace consultant’s first foray into the high end residential market.

Work on the project covered all design work; structural repairs; electrical work; new floors, including underfloor heating installation, kitchen and roof; the removal of walls to create an open-plan area incorporating lounge, kitchen and dining space; extension to the back of the property and redecoration throughout.

Saracen is currently best known for its award-winning office designs, along with its ability to create flexible, working environments; however, the company was keen to take the opportunity to utilise its expertise in a fresh environment. Director of Saracen Interiors, Michael Page explains: “We have expert individuals in place, including members of our own team as well as partners, with specific skill-sets that are compatible with bespoke, high-end residential refurbishments, and so we can bring a lot to the table in this arena.

“There is much that is transferable across the two sectors and we anticipate that our designs could add a lot of value to the residential market. What’s more, the team is enjoying the challenges of this work, unleashing their creativity in a new domain.”

Saracen currently offers a full and complete service through its four divisions, Saracen Interiors, Saracen Small Works, Saracen Facilities Management and Saracen Office Moves, encompassing all aspects of office interiors’ services from space planning and design through to fit out and facilities management. The company has recently been named as a finalist in the Tomorrow’s FM awards 2017.

Recent clients include Coca Cola, CH2M, Belvoir Lettings, First Property, Murata, YUM Restaurants, Tata Communications, TE Connectivity, Loma Systems, Gray’s Inn Chambers, Libra Group, Creature of London, Aspect Property Group, Motofix, Flight Safety, Countrywide PLC, Knight Frank, Mitie Engineering, Pizza Hut, Redrow Homes, Thames Water, Toshiba, TAG Aviation, Viatel, BAE Systems, Sue Ryder Care, North Surrey Primary Care Trust, Royal Berkshire and Battle Hospital NHS Trust.

For further information, visit www.saraceninteriors.com