TERRAZZO FLOOR INSTALLATION BLENDS HERITAGE WITH MODERNITY

Helps create stunning interior at offices in the heart of the City of London

According to the National Federation of Terrazzo, Marble and Mosaic Specialists, the popularity and specification of terrazzo as colourful and high performance flooring is growing. Spokesman Brian James comments, ‘A good example is the new terrazzo floor laid in the reception and lift lobby areas of the Grade II listed 1 King William Street development in London which provides an impressive welcome for visitors.

“Our design intent was to use terrazzo for its robust and hard-wearing performance but also because it is visually interesting material,” explained Ben Leach of architects AAMM. “The grey white tone chip of the terrazzo with flecks of Thassos and Giallo Siena suitably reflects the palette of materials and colours used throughout.”

NFTMMS member In Opera Group, specialists in stone and porcelain interior and exterior finishes, was selected to supply the terrazzo for the floor, the Calacatta marble for the columns and the granite for the roof top floor.

“This was a significant project for us and we worked closely with AHMM on refining the design in terms of optimising sizes, thickness and specification as well as providing samples throughout the process for design and quality purposes,” said In Opera Group Sales and Marketing Director Enzo Favro.

Working with an existing building with varying build-ups it was critical that different thicknesses could be used for the different applications as needed. This required continual review of sizes as site conditions were uncovered during construction. In addition, the requirement of a luxurious inlay in the reception area of two-tone triangular tiles tested skills in design, fabrication and installation.

The installation itself was completed by another NFTMMS member TRI Contracting. “We won the business as a result of assisting the architects in specification, samples and advice and competing in the tender costs,” explained TRI’s Brian Connor. “We supplied and installed factory finish terrazzo tiles to all lift lobbies over seven floors and the bespoke terrazzo pattern tile to main reception.”

The NFTMMS represents companies who wish to maintain and improve the standards of craftsmanship and technical control on which the industry depends. It includes companies involved in terrazzo, mosaic, marble, granite, limestone and quartz and NFTMMS members freely offer technical advice and assistance with specifications. Visit the website at www.nftmms.co.uk for more details.

The 1 King William Street office building refurbishment and extension in the Bank Conservation Area at the heart of the City of London was undertaken for UD Europe. Kajima were the development managers, McLaren the main contractors.