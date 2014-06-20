The Grundfos SCALA2 is second to none

GRUNDFOS SCALA2 is a new compact, variable speed, water booster pump that has been specifically designed and built to deliver perfect water pressure to wherever it is needed in the home. Recently launched and WRAS approved, each unit is a fully integrated water booster pump that will provide the perfect water pressure to up to 8 water outlets – even with multiple taps and showers running at the same time. The SCALA2 combines the pump, motor, tank, sensor, drive and non-return valve in one neat package. The units also offer intelligent pump control as they adjust their operation to ensure perfect water pressure at all times.

Their compact size means a minimal footprint and enables them to be fitted into a small space. They also offer great value for money and with a noise level of 47 dB(A) in typical use, SCALA2 is one of the quietest boosters in its class with just one variant that is suitable for all domestic applications. SCALA2 comes equipped with intelligent pump control, and the integrated sensor detects if the inlet pressure varies or if there are several taps open and immediately tells the pump to boost the pressure. And it happens so fast that you won’t notice any change in your water pressure at all. So when the question is pressure boosting – the Grundfos SCALA2 has the answer. Visit www.grundfos.co.uk to learn more