GEC Anderson stainless steel worktops

The Bartlett School of Architecture has been located in Wates House since 1975 and is consistently ranked among the top architecture schools worldwide. The building was originally designed to accommodate a faculty of 90 staff and 380 students. Since then The Bartlett, UCL’s Faculty of the Built Environment has grown considerably and currently the school now has around 1,000 students and 134 staff.



In 2012, UCL Estates and The Bartlett embarked on a project to undertake a refurbishment and extension of Wates House to ensure that the School of Architecture continues to provide excellence in teaching and research.

The refurbished building features:

• Additional floors

• An expansion to the south side of the building

• Brand new studios

• New social and cafe areas

• A contemporary, dedicated exhibition space

• Greatly expanded Bartlett workshops

The refurbishment, designed by leading architects Hawkins\Brown, doubles the space available in a modern, light-filled building built on the structural concrete frame of its predecessor. It provides students with the flexibility to work and learn as well as offering more studio and breakout space to encourage collaboration amongst students and staff.

“A large number of the Hawkins Brown team are alumni of the Bartlett and have fond memories of the old Wates House. This was a challenging and hugely rewarding project which has created a building that not only provides a rich mix of academic spaces, but is also better integrated to its environment and welcoming to the public,” said Euan Macdonald, partner at Hawkins Brown. Two and a half years since the construction began, the building was officially opened by the University of London Chancellor, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal on 16th December 2016.